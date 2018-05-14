Recovery Room dive bar debuts in Excelsior

The Excelsior has a new dive bar: Recovery Room recently opened its doors at 4528 Mission St. (between Santa Rosa Avenue and Harrison Street).
If you enjoy beers, burgers and televised sports, the new spot may be worth a visit. From the Buffalo wings to the pool table in the back room, Recovery Room seems to enjoy all the elements of a true dive bar.
Located in the former Pissed Off Pete's space, the newcomer received an enthusiastic response thus far, with five stars out of four reviews on Yelp.
"Great dive bar in the Mission to catch a game," wrote Yelper Eric C. "Unlike the previous bar that was there, they finally have a kitchen with some dignity, and a billiards room that doesn't smell like dead pigeons. It's a clean bar that serves great food, with lots of space for you and your drunk friends."
And Daniela A. said, "Great spacious local dive bar with reasonably priced drinks. There's also amazing food that's different from everything else around the area."
Intrigued? Recovery Room is open from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. daily.
