Red's Pizzeria opens in Bernal Heights

Photo: Red's Pizzeria/Yelp

By Hoodline
Bernal Heights has a new pizza restaurant.

The fresh arrival, Red's Pizzeria, is located at 3839 Mission St., formerly Mama Mia's Pizzeria and Giovanni's Pizza Bistro.

Red's offers unusual toppings like bananas and honey or strawberries and Nutella, along with savory selections like pepperoni, Hawaiian, veggie, combo and custom options.
Photo: Red's Pizzeria/Yelp

For those who aren't in the mood for pizza, burgers, hot subs and calzones are offered alongside pasta standbys like spaghetti and meatballs, lasagna and cheese ravioli. The establishment also offers Brazilian-style daily specials.

With just one review on Yelp thus far, Red's Pizzeria currently has a five-star rating.

Matthew F., who reviewed the new spot on June 8, said, "this is the new version of Bernal Heights Pizza, the Brazilian pizza is back."

Red's Pizzeria is open from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 10 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
