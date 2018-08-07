FOOD & DRINK

Revere Coffee & Tea debuts in downtown Redwood City

Photo: Revere Coffee & Tea/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score coffee, tea and ice cream has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 2074 Broadway in downtown Redwood City, the fresh addition is called Revere Coffee & Tea.

Tea is not an afterthought at the new cafe in the former Comebuy Drinks bubble tea location. You'll find rooibos, genmaicha berry tea and more served in elegant glass teapots. There is coffee too from San Francisco's Sightglass Coffee.

Craving something sweet? Ice cream from Petaluma's Three Twins Ice Cream is also on offer plus snacks like avocado toast.

Revere Coffee & Tea has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

Henry T., who reviewed the new spot on July 9, wrote, "Vibe is chill, and baristas are nice and friendly. This place feels like a fusion of Sightglass vibe and coffee with Philz friendliness."

And Tanya F. wrote, "They have a nice selection of teas: several black, green and herbal. Beautiful, clean interior. Sweet flower vases on the high white walls, wood tables with clear plexiglass chairs."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Revere Coffee & Tea is open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.
