Ring in the Year of the Pig with Berkeley's best Chinese restaurants

On February 5, families around the world take part in the celebrations for Lunar New Year. To kick off the 15 days of celebration, Chinese families gather at home or at a favorite restaurant on New Year's Eve for a reunion dinner, often featuring noodles for longevity, fish for prosperity and dumplings for wealth.If you're looking for a feast to celebrate the Year of the Pig with friends and family, Hoodline has crunched the numbers to find the top Chinese restaurants in Berkeley, based on Yelp ratings and our own methodology. Happy Lunar New Year!Topping the list is Great China . Located at 2190 Bancroft Way (between Shattuck Avenue and Fulton Street) in Downown Berkeley, it is the most popular Chinese restaurant in Berkeley, boasting four stars out of 1,926 reviews on Yelp. Long Life Vegi House , located at 1725 University Ave. (between McGee Avenue and Grant Street), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the veggie and seafood-focused eatery four stars out of 408 reviews. Oriental Restaurant , a Vietnamese-Chinese hybrid spot, is another go-to, with four stars out of 387 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1782 Shattuck Ave. (between Delaware and Francisco streets) to see for yourself.Finally, check out Da Lian , which has earned four stars out of 380 reviews on Yelp. You can find it at 1674 Shattuck Ave. (between Lincoln and Virginia streets).