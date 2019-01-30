Ring in the Year of the Pig with Berkeley's best Chinese restaurants

If you're looking for a feast to celebrate the Year of the Pig with friends and family, Hoodline has crunched the numbers to find the top Chinese restaurants in Berkeley, based on Yelp ratings and our own methodology. Happy Lunar New Year!
1. Great China
Photo: Ann S./Yelp
Topping the list is Great China. Located at 2190 Bancroft Way (between Shattuck Avenue and Fulton Street) in Downown Berkeley, it is the most popular Chinese restaurant in Berkeley, boasting four stars out of 1,926 reviews on Yelp.
2. Long Life Vegi House
Photo: Naomi T./Yelp
Long Life Vegi House, located at 1725 University Ave. (between McGee Avenue and Grant Street), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the veggie and seafood-focused eatery four stars out of 408 reviews.
3. Oriental Restaurant
Photo: Iovonnie S./Yelp
Oriental Restaurant, a Vietnamese-Chinese hybrid spot, is another go-to, with four stars out of 387 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1782 Shattuck Ave. (between Delaware and Francisco streets) to see for yourself.
4. Da Lian
Photo: Raya K./Yelp
Finally, check out Da Lian, which has earned four stars out of 380 reviews on Yelp. You can find it at 1674 Shattuck Ave. (between Lincoln and Virginia streets).