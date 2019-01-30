Ring in the Year of the Pig with Concord's best Chinese restaurants

If you're looking for a feast to celebrate the Year of the Pig with friends and family, Hoodline has crunched the numbers to find the top Chinese restaurants in Concord, based on Yelp ratings and our own methodology. Happy Lunar New Year!
1. Steamboat
Photo: Maxx W./Yelp
Topping the list is Steamboat. Located at 1845 Willow Pass Road, it is the highest rated Chinese restaurant in Concord, boasting four stars out of 388 reviews on Yelp.
2. Hunan Restaurant
Photo: Laura B./Yelp
Next up is Hunan Restaurant, situated at 4804 Clayton Road. With four stars out of 299 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Lulu's Kitchen
Photo: Notsky P./Yelp
Lulu's Kitchen, located at 1657 Willow Pass Road, Suite A, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving it four stars out of 263 reviews.
4. Mandarin Garden
Photo: Andrew C./Yelp
Mandarin Garden, which is both a Chinese and a Korean spot, is another go-to, with four stars out of 201 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1740 Monument Blvd. to see for yourself.
5. Lucky Star Chinese Restaurant
Photo: Traci T./Yelp
Finally, check out Lucky Star Chinese Restaurant, which has earned four stars out of 65 reviews on Yelp. You can find it at 1140 Meadow Lane.