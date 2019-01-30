FOOD & DRINK

Ring in the Year of the Pig with Concord's best Chinese restaurants

Hunan Restaurant. | Photo: Christine A./Yelp

On February 5, families around the world take part in the celebrations for Lunar New Year. To kick off the 15 days of celebration, Chinese families gather at home or at a favorite restaurant on New Year's Eve (Feb. 4) for a reunion dinner, often featuring noodles for longevity, fish for prosperity and dumplings for wealth.

If you're looking for a feast to celebrate the Year of the Pig with friends and family, Hoodline has crunched the numbers to find the top Chinese restaurants in Concord, based on Yelp ratings and our own methodology. Happy Lunar New Year!

1. Steamboat



Photo: Maxx W./Yelp

Topping the list is Steamboat. Located at 1845 Willow Pass Road, it is the highest rated Chinese restaurant in Concord, boasting four stars out of 388 reviews on Yelp.

2. Hunan Restaurant



Photo: Laura B./Yelp

Next up is Hunan Restaurant, situated at 4804 Clayton Road. With four stars out of 299 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Lulu's Kitchen



Photo: Notsky P./Yelp

Lulu's Kitchen, located at 1657 Willow Pass Road, Suite A, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving it four stars out of 263 reviews.

4. Mandarin Garden



Photo: Andrew C./Yelp

Mandarin Garden, which is both a Chinese and a Korean spot, is another go-to, with four stars out of 201 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1740 Monument Blvd. to see for yourself.

5. Lucky Star Chinese Restaurant



Photo: Traci T./Yelp

Finally, check out Lucky Star Chinese Restaurant, which has earned four stars out of 65 reviews on Yelp. You can find it at 1140 Meadow Lane.
