Ring in the Year of the Pig with Livermore's best Chinese restaurants

New Oceanic Restaurant. | Photo: Ron R./Yelp

By Hoodline
On February 5, families around the world take part in the celebrations for Lunar New Year. To kick off the 15 days of celebration, Chinese families gather at home or at a favorite restaurant on New Year's Eve (Feb. 4) for a reunion dinner, often featuring noodles for longevity, fish for prosperity and dumplings for wealth.

If you're looking for a feast to celebrate the Year of the Pig with friends and family, Hoodline has crunched the numbers to find the top Chinese restaurants in Livermore, based on Yelp ratings and our own methodology. Happy Lunar New Year!

1. Uncle Yu's At The Vineyard



Photo: Nancy C./Yelp

Topping the list is Uncle Yu's At The Vineyard. Located at 39 S. Livermore Ave. (between 1st St. and Railroad Avenue), it is the highest rated Chinese restaurant in Livermore, boasting four stars out of 713 reviews on Yelp.

2. New Oceanic Restaurant



Photo: Ron R./Yelp

Next up is New Oceanic Restaurant, situated at 855 Rincon Ave. (between Locust and Pine streets). With four stars out of 201 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Canton Village



Photo: Canton Village/Yelp

Canton Village, located at 1070 E. Stanley Blvd. (between Fenton Street and Railroad Avenue), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving it four stars out of 180 reviews.

4. China Garden Restaurant



Photo: Cat N./Yelp

Finally, check out China Garden Restaurant, which has earned four stars out of 157 reviews on Yelp. You can find it at 1536 Railroad Ave. (between P and S streets).
