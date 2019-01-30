FOOD & DRINK

Ring in the Year of the Pig with Millbrae's best Chinese restaurants

Wonderful. | Photo: Greg G./Yelp

By Hoodline
On February 5, families around the world take part in the celebrations for Lunar New Year. To kick off the 15 days of celebration, Chinese families gather at home or at a favorite restaurant on New Year's Eve (Feb. 4) for a reunion dinner, often featuring noodles for longevity, fish for prosperity and dumplings for wealth.

If you're looking for a feast to celebrate the Year of the Pig with friends and family, Hoodline has crunched the numbers to find the top Chinese restaurants in Millbrae, based on Yelp ratings and our own methodology. Happy Lunar New Year!

1. Wonderful



Photo: Greg G./Yelp

Topping the list is Wonderful. Located at 270 Broadway, it is the highest rated Chinese restaurant in Millbrae, boasting four stars out of 570 reviews on Yelp.

2. Lai Lai Restaurant



Photo: Christine L./Yelp

Next up is Lai Lai Restaurant, situated at 334 Broadway. With four stars out of 292 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Tasty Place



Photo: Kit H./Yelp

Tasty Place, located at 1625 El Camino Real, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving it four stars out of 167 reviews for its dumplings and noodles especially.

4. Royal Feast



Photo: Randy F./Yelp

Royal Feast is another go-to, with four stars out of 144 Yelp reviews. Head over to 148 El Camino Real to see for yourself.

5. Shaolin Pot



Photo: Li Hua/Yelp

Finally, check out Shaolin Pot, which has earned four stars out of 105 reviews on Yelp. You can find the hot pot specialist spot at 121 El Camino Real.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineMillbrae
FOOD & DRINK
Trendy diet of intermittent fasting used as tech productivity hack
Get these trending San Jose restaurants on your radar now
Check out the 3 newest businesses to debut in San Mateo
Ring in the Year of the Pig with San Mateo's best Chinese restaurants
Ring in the Year of the Pig with Concord's best Chinese restaurants
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Honduran mother speaks out after being reunited with daughter at SFO
Polar vortex: Iowa college student found dead on campus
Accuweather Forecast: Brief break today, next storm tomorrow
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Infant liquid ibuprofen recalled over safety concerns
WATCH LIVE: Steam rises off Lake Michigan in Chicago
Suspect arrested at Bay Bridge toll plaza for allegedly having gun
17 cars catch fire at Newark Airport parking garage
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: PG&E CEO refuses to answer ABC7's questions after court appearance
SF residents voice opposition, support for plan to charge drivers on Lombard
Trendy diet of intermittent fasting used as tech productivity hack
Search continues for Ilene Misheloff after 30 years
Jared Goff: The LA Ram they love in Marin County
More News