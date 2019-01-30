Ring in the Year of the Pig with Millbrae's best Chinese restaurants

If you're looking for a feast to celebrate the Year of the Pig with friends and family, Hoodline has crunched the numbers to find the top Chinese restaurants in Millbrae, based on Yelp ratings and our own methodology. Happy Lunar New Year!
1. Wonderful
Photo: Greg G./Yelp
Topping the list is Wonderful. Located at 270 Broadway, it is the highest rated Chinese restaurant in Millbrae, boasting four stars out of 570 reviews on Yelp.
2. Lai Lai Restaurant
Photo: Christine L./Yelp
Next up is Lai Lai Restaurant, situated at 334 Broadway. With four stars out of 292 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Tasty Place
Photo: Kit H./Yelp
Tasty Place, located at 1625 El Camino Real, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving it four stars out of 167 reviews for its dumplings and noodles especially.
4. Royal Feast
Photo: Randy F./Yelp
Royal Feast is another go-to, with four stars out of 144 Yelp reviews. Head over to 148 El Camino Real to see for yourself.
5. Shaolin Pot
Photo: Li Hua/Yelp
Finally, check out Shaolin Pot, which has earned four stars out of 105 reviews on Yelp. You can find the hot pot specialist spot at 121 El Camino Real.