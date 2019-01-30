Ring in the Year of the Pig with Pleasant Hill's best Chinese restaurants

If you're looking for a feast to celebrate the Year of the Pig with friends and family, Hoodline has crunched the numbers to find the top Chinese restaurants in Pleasant Hill, based on Yelp ratings and our own methodology. Happy Lunar New Year!
1. Ming's
Photo: Rachel Ann C./Yelp
Topping the list is Ming's. Located at 2653 Pleasant Hill Road, the Chinese-Mongolian spot, which offers seafood and more, is the highest rated Chinese restaurant in Pleasant Hill, boasting four stars out of 647 reviews on Yelp.
2. Sichuan Fortune House
Photo: Dan B./Yelp
Next up is Sichuan Fortune House, situated at 41 Woodsworth Lane. With four stars out of 592 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Chef Choy
Photo: Iamchen M./Yelp
Chef Choy, located at 548 Contra Costa Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving it four stars out of 226 reviews.
4. Dragon's Spring Restaurant
Photo: Dragon's Spring Restaurant/Yelp
Dragon's Spring Restaurant, which offers traditional and Asian fusion dishes, is another go-to, with four stars out of 207 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2642 Pleasant Hill Road to see for yourself.
5. Green Garden Asian Cuisine
Photo: Ann Marie C./Yelp
Finally, check out Green Garden Asian Cuisine, which has earned four stars out of 205 reviews on Yelp. You can find it in the Gregory Village Shopping Center at 1675 Contra Costa Blvd.