Ring in the Year of the Pig with Pleasant Hill's best Chinese restaurants

Sichuan Fortune House. | Photo: Arron E./Yelp

By Hoodline
On February 5, families around the world take part in the celebrations for Lunar New Year. To kick off the 15 days of celebration, Chinese families gather at home or at a favorite restaurant on New Year's Eve for a reunion dinner, often featuring noodles for longevity, fish for prosperity and dumplings for wealth.

If you're looking for a feast to celebrate the Year of the Pig with friends and family, Hoodline has crunched the numbers to find the top Chinese restaurants in Pleasant Hill, based on Yelp ratings and our own methodology. Happy Lunar New Year!

1. Ming's



Photo: Rachel Ann C./Yelp

Topping the list is Ming's. Located at 2653 Pleasant Hill Road, the Chinese-Mongolian spot, which offers seafood and more, is the highest rated Chinese restaurant in Pleasant Hill, boasting four stars out of 647 reviews on Yelp.

2. Sichuan Fortune House



Photo: Dan B./Yelp

Next up is Sichuan Fortune House, situated at 41 Woodsworth Lane. With four stars out of 592 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Chef Choy



Photo: Iamchen M./Yelp

Chef Choy, located at 548 Contra Costa Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving it four stars out of 226 reviews.

4. Dragon's Spring Restaurant



Photo: Dragon's Spring Restaurant/Yelp

Dragon's Spring Restaurant, which offers traditional and Asian fusion dishes, is another go-to, with four stars out of 207 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2642 Pleasant Hill Road to see for yourself.

5. Green Garden Asian Cuisine



Photo: Ann Marie C./Yelp

Finally, check out Green Garden Asian Cuisine, which has earned four stars out of 205 reviews on Yelp. You can find it in the Gregory Village Shopping Center at 1675 Contra Costa Blvd.
