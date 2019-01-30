Ring in the Year of the Pig with San Mateo's best Chinese restaurants

If you're looking for a feast to celebrate the Year of the Pig with friends and family, Hoodline has crunched the numbers to find the top Chinese restaurants in San Mateo, based on Yelp ratings and our own methodology. Happy Lunar New Year!
1. Hot Wok Bistro
Photo: Mary Ann B./Yelp
Topping the list is Hot Wok Bistro. Located at 1012 Howard Ave. in North Central, it is the highest rated Chinese restaurant in San Mateo, boasting 4.5 stars out of 469 reviews on Yelp.
2. China Bee
Photo: Allison S./Yelp
Downtown's China Bee, located at 31 S. B St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving it four stars out of 728 reviews for its spicy beef noodle soup, among other dishes.
3. Oceanic Restaurant
Photo: Amanda C./Yelp
Oceanic Restaurant, over in Bay Meadows, is another go-to, with four stars out of 670 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2507 S. El Camino Real to see for yourself.