Rita's Italian Ice Frozen Custard brings desserts and more to South Shore

Kids' size cookies and cream. | Photo: Mitzi W./Yelp

Dessert fans, take heed: there's a new spot in Alameda that's calling your name. The newcomer, Rita's Italian Ice Frozen Custard, is located at 417 S. Shore Center.

The new ice cream shop is located inside the Alameda South Shore Center near the children's play area. The business, which has storefronts across the country, offers a variety of options ranging from Italian ice and frozen custard to milkshakes, blendinis and more.

With a 4.5-star rating out of four Yelp reviews, Rita's Italian Ice Frozen Custard is off to a good start.

Jennifer P., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 26, wrote, "My littles got some random flavors, mango ice with cotton candy custard, and cherry ice with mint chocolate chip custard. They loved it and didn't care that those flavors probably shouldn't go together."

Yelper Mitzi W. added, "A new dessert place in South Shore Center. The customer service was excellent. The server kept reminding us to try different flavors. The ices were very flavorful."

And James T. wrote, "Location is brilliant, as it's in front of the only play ground at South Shore. Got a hard pack scoop that seemed a little on the small side. Tried the salted caramel and coffee crunch. Unsure of what's the difference between this and regular ice cream but good nonetheless."

Rita's Italian Ice Frozen Custard is open from 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
