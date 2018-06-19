FOOD & DRINK

Rockets fans are hardcore trolling the Yelp page for Ayesha Curry's restaurant

International Smoke is a huge hit in the Bay Area, but when Rockets fans caught wind of a location opening up in Houston, they took to their keyboards letting out harsh one-star reviews coupled with pictures for the restaurant that hasn't even opened yet. (KGO-TV/AP)

by Tess Stevens
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The anger of Houston Rockets fans isn't just relegated to the basketball court, apparently. Yelp, a website that can often make or break the hearts of restaurant owners, has had its fair share of controversies but the most recent involves Ayesha Curry.

The Houston location of International Smoke isn't set to open until July 5, but before prospective patrons even set foot on the restaurant's property they'll be met with some terrible reviews, probably motivated by the Rockets' loss to the Warriors in the 2018 Western Conference Finals.

Yelper Vinit D of Houston said, "This is absolutely the worst place to go -- her husband ripped our hearts out and now she has the guts to open up a place here? I would never set foot in this place even if it was the last place on earth."

He then capped his review by saying, "P.S. this restaurant is full of snakes."

Some people who hated on Ayesha's restaurant weren't even from Houston, like Dominic H. from Wisconsin who said, "If I wanted to have a terrible time I would just turn on a Warriors game."

The audible eyeroll of thousands of Warriors fans could be heard all over the internet, and after dozens of one-star reviews, Dub Nation came through. And they weren't having any of the trolling.

Chris G from Emeryville kept it classy. "This place is great, went to the one at the home of the WORLD CHAMPION GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS in San Francisco. You can't go wrong..."

And Mar M. from Union City presented some facts. "Attn. salty Rockets fans. Have you no shame? Blame your team 0 for 27 shooting in game 7 and choking away a 3-2 lead, not this establishment by which hasn't even opened. I'd say you're above this petty squabbling but you've proven me wrong."

Here's what Twitter had to say when the Yelp feud first popped off:

And here's what Twitter had to say when Warriors fans came out of the woodwork to defend their team:

Regardless if you're a Rockets fan, a Warriors fan, or indifferent -- the Yelp page for International Smoke is full of drama and people can't stop talking about it.

To read more of the reviews and keep track of the Yelp drama, here's International Smoke's Houston page.

For more stories, photos, and video on Ayesha Curry, visit this page.
