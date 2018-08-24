FOOD & DRINK

Roll House 2 opens its doors in Pleasant Hill with sushi and poke bowls

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some sushi or poke? A new spot has you covered. Called Roll House 2, the new arrival is located at 46 Golf Club Road in Pleasant Hill.

The eatery is in the space formerly occupied by Hawaiian Poke and is the second Roll House in the area, with the first debuting in Walnut Creek in late July.

The dinner special includes three pieces of California and spicy tuna rolls; two pieces of maguro and sake nigiri; and two pieces of maguro and sake sashimi. Or, check out the classic roll options, like the Alaska roll with fresh salmon and avocado; spider roll with soft-shell crab, avocado, cucumber, kaiware and bonito flakes; and shitake roll with black mushrooms.

In the mood for poke? Try the Aloha bowl, made with spicy ahi tuna, cucumber, corn, onion, seaweed salad, imitation crab, black tobiko, kaiware and spicy mayo. Other options include the Rock n Roll bowl, made with spicy ahi tuna, spicy salmon, wasabi mayo, black tobiko, imitation crab, seaweed salad, cucumber and kaiware.

With a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, Roll House 2 has been warmly received by patrons.

Makaylah D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 18, wrote, "First time visiting, and without a doubt I'm very impressed. Very generous with their poke bowl portions. Amazing price point, awesome selection of sushi rolls and very fresh ingredients."

And Jules K. wrote, "I was pleasantly surprised. They have a huge menu of all things sushi! They even have poke bowl offerings if you miss Hawaiian Poke. Prices were reasonable and the staff was friendly. The rolls were on point tonight. Fish seemed fresh."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Roll House 2 is open from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-9 p.m. daily.
