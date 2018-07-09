FOOD & DRINK

Romo's Caffe opens in Fairfax

Avocado toast at Romo's Caffe. | Photo: Nathan D./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new cafe has opened its doors in the Fairfax district. Located at 5395 Bancroft Ave., the fresh arrival is called Romo's Caffe.

Expect to find a variety of breakfast and lunch offerings, including a bagel with smoked salmon, an egg sandwich with or without meat, a steak salad, a chicken chipotle sandwich and many others.

Wash it all down with your choice of espresso-based drinks, like a metro -- a combination of espresso, mineral water and vanilla -- or a Vietnamese iced coffee.

Romo's Caffe is off to a positive start, with a 4.5-star rating out of three Yelp reviews.

Claudia J., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 1, wrote, "New favorite place for small bites to lunch options! Love the Vietnamese coffee, detox salad, chia & yogurts! Pastries are fresh too! Such a cozy atmosphere in a residential area."

"Kudos to Romo's for giving East Oakland a coffee oasis," wrote Martha H. "Located on Bancroft and Fairfax, and promises to be an easy stopover for bike commuters. Solid coffee and Semifreddi pastries."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Romo's Caffe is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
