Rooftop 25 rises over China Basin

Photo: Joe S./Urban Daddy

By Hoodline
China Basin restaurant and lounge Twenty Five Lusk has a new all-day, al fresco option: Rooftop 25 opened earlier this month at 25 Lusk St. (at Townsend).

The space, designed by architect Cass Calder Smith (Perbacco, Rose Pistola) earned awards for transforming the roof of what was once a meat-packing plant into a spot that attracts after-work and date night crowds, along with pre- and post-gaming Giants fans.

The menu offers small bites and plates like albacore ceviche ($14) and a skillet burger with shishito aioli and Highway 1 cheese ($17), along with snacks like miso popcorn ($3) and sweets, including blueberry bread pudding ($7).
Photo: Twenty Five Lusk/Facebook

House, bottled and frozen cocktails are listed for $12, while sparkling, white and red wines are available by the glass at $10.

With 4.5 stars out of two reviews on Yelp, Rooftop 25 is off to a strong start.

Neva R., the first Yelper to review the new spot on April 21, described the space as a "cool rooftop bar to hit up on sunny SF days... Order drinks and food at the counter, then pick a spot to get your vitamin D on!"

For Anya R., "25 Lusk has always been a fun/fancier spot for dinner/drinks in deep SOMA/Mission Bay, but this more casual rooftop is the new casual scene!"

Rooftop 25 is open from 11:30 a.m. --8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday and from 11:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. from Thursday-Saturday.
