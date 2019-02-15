Rooster & Rice brings Thai street food to North Valley

A new Thai spot has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Rooster & Rice, the newcomer is located at 1078 E. Brokaw Road, Suite 40, in North Valley.
This is the fifth location for the expanding mini-chain, which got its start in San Francisco's Marina district. The latest expansion follows the merger of Rooster & Rice and another local Thai place, Chick'n Rice, which was focused on the same popular chicken-based street food, khao mun gai, according to Eater SF.
In fact, that's about all Rooster & Rice serves: poached chicken over rice, garnished with cucumber and cilantro, and served with a fresh chili, ginger, garlic and soybean sauce. There are some tweaks diners can make, however. Exchange brown rice for jasmine white rice, for example, or go vegetarian with a tofu version. (Check out the full menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival has made a promising start.
Despite lamenting the price of canned sodas, Yelper Ai-Lien L. said that the restaurant's portion sizes were fair, the flavor was good and the staff was friendly.
And Aira G. wrote, "Food was good. Not as much variety on the menu, and it was a bit pricey. Other than that, it was pretty good and doggy approved!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Rooster & Rice is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
