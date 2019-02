Rooster & Rice brings Thai street food to North Valley

A new Thai spot has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Rooster & Rice , the newcomer is located at 1078 E. Brokaw Road, Suite 40, in North Valley.This is the fifth location for the expanding mini-chain, which got its start in San Francisco's Marina district. The latest expansion follows the merger of Rooster & Rice and another local Thai place, Chick'n Rice, which was focused on the same popular chicken-based street food, khao mun gai, according to Eater SF In fact, that's about all Rooster & Rice serves: poached chicken over rice, garnished with cucumber and cilantro, and served with a fresh chili, ginger, garlic and soybean sauce. There are some tweaks diners can make, however. Exchange brown rice for jasmine white rice, for example, or go vegetarian with a tofu version. (Check out the full menu here .)With a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival has made a promising start.Despite lamenting the price of canned sodas, Yelper Ai-Lien L. said that the restaurant's portion sizes were fair, the flavor was good and the staff was friendly.And Aira G. wrote , "Food was good. Not as much variety on the menu, and it was a bit pricey. Other than that, it was pretty good and doggy approved!"Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Rooster & Rice is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)