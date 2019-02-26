Roxy's Cafe Organic Superfood reopens its doors in the Mission

A health food-focused eatery has reopened its doors in the Mission. Roxy's Cafe Organic Superfood has returned to 2847 Mission St., from which it bowed out in 2014 to make room for Guamanian restaurant Prubechu. (Prubechu itself closed in September.)
According to its website, Roxy's specializes in seasonal fare with produce sourced from local farmer's markets. The menu is focused on organic wraps and rice bowls, with ingredients like pickled onions, seaweed salad, roasted veggies and mango or avocado salsa. There are also natural grilled cheese sandwiches with lobster, prawns, scallops or tuna; and seasonal salads and soups.
Breakfast options include French toast, eggs Benedict, or a cheese omelet. Cold-pressed juices, frozen yogurt and kombucha round out the menu. (You can check out the full lineup here.)
The fresh arrival has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating on Yelp.
Holly T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 3, enthused, "Amazing for vegetarians and more! Colorful vegetables, had a fantastic burrito bowl, avocado salsa, rich vegetable soup. Owner is very passionate about low sodium in particular."
And Yelper Vanessa J. added, "The food is super tasty and very healthy. The owner is also very sweet. He's so passionate about the importance of eating healthy food. I'll definitely be back here."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Roxy's Cafe Organic Superfood is open from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-9 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed on Monday.)
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
