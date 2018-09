Rush Bowls debuts in downtown Berkeley, with açaí bowls and more

A new shop that specializes in healthful bowls has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The newcomer to downtown Berkeley, called Rush Bowls , is located at 1935 Addison St. This chain has more outposts sprinkled around the U.S. in Texas, Colorado, Tennessee and Missouri.The eatery offers lighter fare in the form of fruit-filled bowls like the Power Bowl with blueberries, raspberries, bananas, oats, granola and honey; the Graham Berry made with blackberries, blueberries, graham cracker crumbles and optional fat-free frozen yogurt; and the signature Beach Bowl with acai, mango, banana, pure guava juice and granola.Rush Bowls has enjoyed an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.Albert T., who reviewed the new spot on Aug. 28, wrote, "Stumbled upon this by accident and pretty glad I did. They had so many options to choose from, so I just went with a basic acai smoothie. The portions were enormous, and you get your bang for your buck here. I'll definitely try to swing back here to try something new."Yelper Ali N. added , "I had the Frida smoothie and it was delicious. I can't wait to try out the acai bowls next. The employees were welcoming and helped me out in what I was looking for, and I will be back to visit soon."Head on over to check it out. Rush Bowls is open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.