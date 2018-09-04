A new shop that specializes in healthful bowls has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The newcomer to downtown Berkeley, called Rush Bowls, is located at 1935 Addison St. This chain has more outposts sprinkled around the U.S. in Texas, Colorado, Tennessee and Missouri.
The eatery offers lighter fare in the form of fruit-filled bowls like the Power Bowl with blueberries, raspberries, bananas, oats, granola and honey; the Graham Berry made with blackberries, blueberries, graham cracker crumbles and optional fat-free frozen yogurt; and the signature Beach Bowl with acai, mango, banana, pure guava juice and granola.
Rush Bowls has enjoyed an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
Albert T., who reviewed the new spot on Aug. 28, wrote, "Stumbled upon this by accident and pretty glad I did. They had so many options to choose from, so I just went with a basic acai smoothie. The portions were enormous, and you get your bang for your buck here. I'll definitely try to swing back here to try something new."
Yelper Ali N. added, "I had the Frida smoothie and it was delicious. I can't wait to try out the acai bowls next. The employees were welcoming and helped me out in what I was looking for, and I will be back to visit soon."
Head on over to check it out. Rush Bowls is open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
Rush Bowls debuts in downtown Berkeley, with açaí bowls and more
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories