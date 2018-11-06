Sacramento Japanese favorite Mikuni debuts new location in Concord

A popular Sacramento-based sushi bar has opened its first location in the East Bay. Chef Taro Arai's Mikuni, a longtime Sacramento Magazine winner for best sushi in the capital, has expanded from its nine locations there to a new space at 2075 Diamond Blvd., Suite 100, in Concord's Veranda shopping center.
Small plates on the menu range from the simple (garlic edamame) to the complex, like the Puff Daddy shrimp tempura stuffed with crab mix and served with creamy house sauce on a bed of microgreens.
Although cooked plates of chicken teriyaki and tonkatsu are available, most of the focus is on entrees of elaborately dressed sashimi and specialty rolls like the DMC: filled with tempura lobster, avocado, crab mix, and topped with torched white tuna, sauce and tempura bits. (You can check out the full menu here.)
The new sushi spot has gotten solid feedback thus far, with a four-star rating out of 241 reviews on Yelp.
"The BBQ White Tuna appetizer, which is grilled but left rare on the inside was delicious. The Freaky Brussels were also a table favorite," wrote Yelper Cianni E. Of the rolls, "The Trainwreck was my favorite."
However, Yelper Alison C. warned other customers, "It's always so busy. Which is a testament to the food, quite honestly. But every time we go, the wait is over an hour and they don't take reservations."
Head on over to check it out: Mikuni is open from 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday, noon-10 p.m. on Saturday, and noon-9 p.m. on Sunday.
