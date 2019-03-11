Food & Drink

Sad tweet of dad's empty Missouri City donut shop goes viral, boosts sales

EMBED <>More Videos

A single tweet changed the fortune of a Missouri City dad's new doughnut shop over the weekend.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas -- A single tweet changed the fortune of a Missouri City dad's new doughnut shop over the weekend.



The thoughtful tweet by the owner's son showing his father's disappointment at an empty shop transformed it into packed house with lines out the door.



The community came out and rallied behind the shop as customers completely bought out all of the donuts and kolaches.

Several festival goers from SXSW made the drive just to help support the local business.

If you'd like to try Billy's Donuts, they are located at 7022 Highway 6 Suite 800, Missouri City, Texas. Their hours are 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday through Friday. On the weekends, they're open from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.



RELATED: Houston teen's tweet about saving father's cafe goes viral
EMBED More News Videos

Houston teen's viral tweet saves father's bakery.



Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkmissouri cityfamilytwitterfeel goodviraldonuts
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Oakland City Council member's son killed in shooting near USC
Tesla announces more stores will remain open, vehicle prices will rise
Accuweather Forecast: Dry pattern begins, weekend spring warmth
Top stories update: Monday
Black box found after Ethiopia plane crash kills 157
Brothers 'taken advantage of' by Jussie Smollett, attorney says
Boy accidentally trapped inside cooler prompts warning
Show More
Brie Larson surprises "Captain Marvel" fans at N.J. theater
Antonio Brown to Raiders: Pro sports reacts
No winner Saturday brings Powerball jackpot to $448 million
Attorney: Another tape appears to show R. Kelly with girls
Man steals stuffed Mickey doll from piano store
More TOP STORIES News