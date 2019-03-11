Sad tweet of dad's empty Missouri City donut shop goes viral, boosts sales

My dad is sad cause no one is coming to his new donut shop 😭 pic.twitter.com/y5aGB1Acrc — billy (@hibillyby) March 9, 2019

I didn't even need to cause the community came thruu pic.twitter.com/bHEc1afTTx — V (@vincy_bt) March 10, 2019

Houston teen's viral tweet saves father's bakery.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas -- A single tweet changed the fortune of a Missouri City dad's new doughnut shop over the weekend.The thoughtful tweet by the owner's son showing his father's disappointment at an empty shop transformed it into packed house with lines out the door.The community came out and rallied behind the shop as customers completely bought out all of the donuts and kolaches.If you'd like to try Billy's Donuts, they are located at 7022 Highway 6 Suite 800, Missouri City, Texas. Their hours are 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday through Friday. On the weekends, they're open from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.