Sail away with the newest Mission cocktail bar: Bon Voyage

A new Mission District cocktail bar from the team behind Trick Dog has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Bon Voyage, the tiki-themed newcomer is located at 584 Valencia St. (between 16th and 17th streets).
Many of the house signature cocktails are sling-themed, including the classic Singapore Sling (Tanqueray gin, Benedictine, sherry heering, lemon, pineapple and ginger soda) as well as a Slingtini (with cherry vermouth and grenadine bitters) and a Slingshot (Ale Industries Sling Beer with a shot of choice).
For bar bites, expect Chinese flair: xiao long bao, shiitake-filled bao and Sichuan eggplant with oyster sauce are all available until close.
With a four-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, the new bar has gotten a good response in its early days.
Yelper Genevieve Y. wrote of the new spot on October 17, "The sweet door guy will usher you into a fun, safari-like bar with shiny disco balls, faux elephant heads and roaming baby zebras. Setup is like Trick Dog with a hoppin' bar where you place your food order and an intimate dining room on mezzanine level."
And Dee H. added, "Food is a little on the pricey side but delicious. Order the Black & White Fried Rice with barbecue pork! Service is a little slow, but they're new so no worries."
If you'd like to make it a stop on your journey, Bon Voyage is open from 2 p.m.-2 a.m. on weekdays and noon-2 a.m. on weekends.
