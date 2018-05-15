FOOD & DRINK

Sajj Mediterranean to open second SF location in FiDi

Photo: Sajj Mediterranean/Yelp

By Hoodline
Veteran Hoodline tipster Al M. reports from the Financial District that fast-casual Mediterranean eatery Sajj Mediterranean plans to take over the space that once housed Brindisi Cucina di Mare at 88 Belden Pl.

Sajj already has a location at 636 Second St. (between Brannan and Townsend Streets), along with four outposts in the South Bay and one in Southern California, according to its website.

As we reported last month, Al said the space's interior had "been ripped apart" by a construction crew busy at work with a remodel. Public records indicated that a permit had been approved to install a new restaurant counter and make upgrades to bring the property ADA-compliant.
Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline

While Brindisi Cucina di Mare's Yelp page still indicates a temporary closure, Al toured the renovated space and said "it looks like its ready to open very soon" after workers add the final fixtures.

Via telephone, an unnamed employee at Sajj Mediterranean's Second Street location said they didn't know the exact date the new space would open, "but it would be soon."

The menu features a build-your-own-meal concept where diners start by choosing proteins like falafel, chicken or steak shawarma or pomegranate chicken. Then, you can choose from a Sajj wrap, salad or rice bowl or pita bread, adding in toppings like cucumber and tomato, cilantro-mint chutney or cauliflower.

Sides include vegan soup, French fries, hummus and pita chips. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Thanks to the wind beneath our wings, Al M.!

If you've seen something new in the neighborhood, text tips and photos to 415-200-3233, or email tips@hoodline.com. If we use your info in a story, we'll give you credit.
