Samuel Adams to produce Ruth Bader Ginsburg IPA to benefit women brewers society

BOSTON (KGO) -- Samuel Adams is naming a new Belgian Brut IPA after Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
The beer was brewed on International Womens Day from a special blend of hops created annually in honor of the day. It is named When There Are Nine, inspired by her famous response to the question "When will there be enough women on the Supreme Court?".
It's part of the company's annual contribution to the Pink Boots Society, a nonprofit for women in the brewing industry.
Go here to learn about the Pink Boots event at Samuel Adams in Boston.
