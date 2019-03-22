ruth bader ginsburg

Samuel Adams to produce Ruth Bader Ginsburg IPA to benefit women brewers society

The Samuel Adams beer in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, named When There Are Nine, was brewed on International Womens Day from a special blend of hops created annually in honor of the day.

BOSTON (KGO) -- Samuel Adams is naming a new Belgian Brut IPA after Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The beer was brewed on International Womens Day from a special blend of hops created annually in honor of the day. It is named When There Are Nine, inspired by her famous response to the question "When will there be enough women on the Supreme Court?".

It's part of the company's annual contribution to the Pink Boots Society, a nonprofit for women in the brewing industry.

