ICE CREAM

San Francisco Ice Cream Festival draws sellout crowd

A cup of soft serve is seen at the San Francisco Ice Cream Festival in San Francisco on Sunday, August 19, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Sunshine and warm temperatures made for a perfect day to indulge in dozens of ice cream treats at this year's festival at Spark Social.

Tickets sold out within days and the line around the block stretched into the hundreds.

Spark Social's San Francisco Ice Cream Festival featured frozen treats from vendors all across the Bay Area including Uji Time featuring Japanese tayaki fish-shaped cones and soft-serve and Powder Shaved Snow dishing up organic Taiwanese shaved snow, which is fluffier and milky unlike shaved ice.



Ice cream makers dished out classics along with exclusive special items for the festival.

Trader Jim's: started by Travis Huhn and his significant other Lauren, the duo wanted to bring the familiar flavor of Dole Whip to the Bay Area. Their pineapple floats feature Dole Whip non-dairy soft serve and pineapple juice.

Frozen Khusterd: The company calls themselves "West Coast Frozen Custard" and "Cheat Day On A Stick" for their unique flavors and topping combinations. At the Ice Cream Festival, matcha, ube and different flavored custard bars on sticks are custom dipped into melted chocolate and topped with nuts, sprinkles or cookie pieces.

Churn Urban Creamery: This San Francisco ice cream shop dreamed up an Instagrammable treat called the "Matcha Alaska" which includes strawberry rhubarb ice cream topped with matcha meringue and blowtorched to a golden brown.
