San Francisco's Kasa brings Indian fare to downtown Redwood City

San Francisco-based Kasa Indian Eatery has opened a new Redwood City branch at 2086 Broadway St. in Downtown. The fast-casual joint offers a dog-friendly patio and also does catering.
In its years in San Francisco, Kasa has earned plaudits from SF Weekly for its kati roll, which appears on the menu in Redwood City as well.
It also specializes in thali: a combo plate with a choice of two entrees, plus roti, rice, salad and lentils. (You can check out the full menu here, and will soon be able to order online.)
With a four-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, the has made a promising start.
"Fast-casual and they mean it; our order was ready in less than five minutes," wrote Cherylynn N., who also approved of the chicken tikka masala and lamb curry. "I like it hot and they weren't playing with their 'super hot' hot sauce made with Thai bird chili. It's a nice burn."
"The chicken curry and lamb curry were very flavorful," Yelper Suresh K. agreed. "Best chai I've had."
Head on over to check it out: Kasa Indian Eatery is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Thursday-Tuesday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Wednesday.
