FOOD & DRINK

San Francisco's Kasa brings Indian fare to downtown Redwood City

Photo: Kasa Indian Eatery/Yelp

By Hoodline
San Francisco-based Kasa Indian Eatery has opened a new Redwood City branch at 2086 Broadway St. in Downtown. The fast-casual joint offers a dog-friendly patio and also does catering.

In its years in San Francisco, Kasa has earned plaudits from SF Weekly for its kati roll, which appears on the menu in Redwood City as well.

It also specializes in thali: a combo plate with a choice of two entrees, plus roti, rice, salad and lentils. (You can check out the full menu here, and will soon be able to order online.)

With a four-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, the has made a promising start.

"Fast-casual and they mean it; our order was ready in less than five minutes," wrote Cherylynn N., who also approved of the chicken tikka masala and lamb curry. "I like it hot and they weren't playing with their 'super hot' hot sauce made with Thai bird chili. It's a nice burn."

"The chicken curry and lamb curry were very flavorful," Yelper Suresh K. agreed. "Best chai I've had."

Head on over to check it out: Kasa Indian Eatery is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Thursday-Tuesday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Wednesday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineRedwood City
FOOD & DRINK
Starbucks giving away free holiday coffee cups
Bi-Rite Cafe now open in Civic Center Plaza, with ice cream, coffee, salads and more
Ways to donate Halloween candy leftovers
Veg out with San Francisco's top all-plant options for World Vegan Day
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
ATF, FBI investigation underway at Burlingame post office
Swarm of earthquakes strike San Benito County, largest 4.1 magnitude
Police break up several brutal fights at Raiders/49ers game
49ers cheerleader takes a knee before Raiders game
AccuWeather Forecast: November warmth continues, fire danger increases
Starbucks giving away free holiday coffee cups
Opioid overdose deaths hit highest level ever recorded in U.S
'Known to carry an Uzi': Cops shoot man after chase in Oakland
Show More
2018 VOTER GUIDE: What to know about the midterm elections
Synagogue in SF looks to improve security after Pittsburgh shooting
SJSU professor, Rep. Speier weigh in on Google protest
SF Board of Supervisors wants to intervene in 4 week long hotel worker strike
East Bay mother concerned for son on caravan in Mexico
More News