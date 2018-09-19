San Jose's 3 newest bakeries for macarons, cinnamon rolls and more

Woops!
2855 Stevens Creek Blvd., Rose Garden
Photo: kristine f./Yelp
Woops! is a national chain that specializes in macarons. It recently opened a new shop on the first floor of Westfield Valley Fair.
This location offers glass display cases featuring its many flavors, including mint chocolate, Nutella, London fog, rose lychee with edible gold, honey lavender, pistachio, red velvet, blueberry cheesecake, coconut, caramel with fleur de sel and more.
The shop is off to a strong start with a current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of four reviews.
Yelper Jaime S., who reviewed Woops! on July 31, wrote, "This is part of a national chain but it's widespread for a reason. So good! They even have cute little boxes you can get so you can eat them all alone and feel fancy or make someone else really happy."
Yelper Sunil R. wrote, "I am a Woops! fan, they make some good macarons that serve in these little kiosks at a few malls in the area. I got to try a waffle this time too, which was yummy."
Woops! is open from 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
Quyen Bakery
3005 Silver Creek Road, Suite 150, East San Jose
Photo: Christina V./Yelp
Quyen Bakery specializes in custom cakes and other desserts. Traditional cake flavors include chocolate raspberry, tiramisu, mocha, mixed fruit and vanilla. Other specialty flavors include durian, guava, pineapple, taro, pandan young coconut, lychee and more.
With a four-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp, Quyen Bakery has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Jennifer B., who reviewed it on July 5, wrote, "Store is nice and clean, with glass refrigerators showcasing the wonderful cake creations and dessert offerings. I ordered a creme brulee and they torched it on the spot. I also picked up a box of macaroons of assorted flavors: lemon, pistachio, vanilla, vanilla, raspberry, etc."
Linda N. noted, "Great service and delicious pastries. Quyen Bakery provides friendly and accommodating service."
Quyen Bakery is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Cinnaholic
115 E. San Carlos St., Downtown
Photo: cinnaholic/Yelp
Cinnaholic is a vegan bakery that offers "award-winning gourmet cinnamon rolls with over 30 different frosting flavors and a variety of different toppings," per its website. The company now has 29 locations in the U.S. and Canada.
Cinnaholic's products are free of dairy, lactose, eggs and cholesterol. Frosting flavors include almond, amaretto, banana, cream cake, batter, caramel, chai and more. Toppings include almonds, apples, blueberries, brownie bites, strawberry jam and walnuts.
The popular shop has received rave reviews with a current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars.
Yelper S B., who reviewed Cinnaholic on July 12, wrote, "I especially loved their cinnadoodle cookie (aka snickerdoodle cookie) and cookie dough. Their choco chip cookies were pretty good too. Their cookies and brownies are really rich, soft and moist, and are perfect in taste!"
Kat N. noted, "I ended up creating my own cinnabun and got chai frosting with strawberries and Oreos, while my friend got the cookie monster (chocolate drizzle over cookie dough). Both tasted amazing and fulfilled our cravings."
Cinnaholic is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. from Monday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. on Sunday.