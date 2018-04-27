FOOD & DRINK

San Jose's new Senses Restaurant satisfies all five with Vietnamese-French fusion

Photo: Senses Restaurant/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some fusion fare? A new spot has you covered. This new arrival to the Alum Rock area, called Senses Restaurant, is located at 175 S. Capitol Ave., Suite K&L.

The restaurant specializes in French and Vietnamese fusion cuisine. Guests can look for a variety of house specials, including stir-fried lobster, roasted crab, seared ahi tuna steak and much more.

It has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.

Ruby O., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 21, said, "This place is pretty good and I for sure will come back! Everything tasted great and was well seasoned."

Yelper Charles E. added, "A must go. A great find! High quality food at a good value with great, friendly service. What's not to like? The inside is all brand new: floors, walls, tables chairs, beautiful paintings, TVs and sound system. It's very clean and top notch."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Senses Restaurant is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. from Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Jose
FOOD & DRINK
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
SF Eats: 'Boba Butt' nears in Chinatown, CoCo Fresh heads to the Wharf, Bluestem's new happy hour
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News