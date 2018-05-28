San Jose's top 3 Caribbean and South American restaurants

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top restaurants around San Jose, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots.
1. Back A Yard
Photo: John d./Yelp
Topping the list is Back A Yard. Located at 80 N. Market St., this is the most popular Caribbean restaurant in San Jose, boasting four stars out of 1,680 reviews on Yelp.
Back A Yard has alternate locations in the Windmill Springs neighborhood, as well as Menlo Park. On the menu, look for items like curry goat with jerk chicken, salmon or pork; fried chicken wings, pork spare ribs and vegetable Jamaican patties.
2. Carisoul Bbq
Photo: truc t./Yelp
Next up is Downtown's Carisoul BBQ, situated at 655 N. Sixth St. With 4.5 stars out of 186 reviews on Yelp, the soul food and Caribbean spot, offering barbecue and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
"The food here is so good," Yelper Christina K. said. "The cherry sauce is amazing -- like a party in your mouth. I had the beans and rice and the sweet potatoes -- both were excellent. Everyone here is so welcoming and friendly. They treat everyone like family. I can't wait to go back."
3. El Palacio Del Sabor
Photo: reya h./Yelp
El Palacio Del Sabor, a Mexican, Cuban and Salvadoran spot in Warm Springs, is another go-to, with four stars out of 138 Yelp reviews. Head over to 280 N. Capitol Ave. to see for yourself.
Get ready for traditional South American dishes from this cash-only establishment like flautas de pollo, machete, pollo encebollado, nachos, tostadas, ensaladas, chilaquiles, pupusas and more.
Yelper Vanessa S. noted, "This place was amazing. From the horchata to the food, it's amazing -- that's all you need to know."