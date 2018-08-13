FOOD & DRINK

Sancha Bar brings bubble tea and more to downtown Berkeley

Photo: Jack M./Yelp

By Hoodline
Bubble tea fans, take heed -- there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Called Sancha Bar, the fresh arrival is located at 2041 University Ave. in downtown Berkeley.

Choose your sweetness level for iced beverages like matcha green milk tea, rose milk tea, winter melon tea, mango honey green tea and grass jelly milk tea. Toppings on the menu include egg pudding, tapioca pearls, red beans and an assortment of jellies. And keep an eye out for Spam musubi snacks, Oreo milkshakes and berry smoothies.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, Sancha Bar seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

"I had the house special black tea yesterday and it was super good," Yelper Gia Khanh B. wrote. "They use fresh fruit for their drinks. I will definitely recommend to my friends."

Yelper Jeff P. added, "My favorite tea place in town. All the fruit teas are fresh and taste amazing. The best boba in the Bay Area."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Sancha Bar is open from noon-10 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineBerkeley
FOOD & DRINK
Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea opens its doors in Walnut Creek
Shanghai Dumpling King gets new owners, closes for repairs
SF Eats: Copper Kettle calls it quits, wine tasting room coming to North Beach, more
Bernal's newest brewpub, Hop Oast, opens its doors
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Oakland police officer critically injured in vehicle accident
Salesforce Transit Center opens for first weekday commute
Bayer shares plunge in wake of Monsanto weed killer verdict
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit
Trump to sign defense authorization bill bearing John McCain's name
Bay Point residents warned about air from brush fire
East Bay friends hold prayer service for Mollie Tibbetts
Hundreds gather to watch Perseid Meteor Shower in Oakland
Show More
2 18-year-olds die in Walnut Creek crash, teen driver faces DUI, manslaughter charges
VIDEO: Here are the delicious foods making mouths sing at Outside Lands
Searching for the American Dream with 2 Elvis impersonators on Hollywood Boulevard
Decomposing body found in column of SoCal supermarket
Charlottesville victim's mother: 'So much healing to do'
More News