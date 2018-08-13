Sancha Bar brings bubble tea and more to downtown Berkeley

Bubble tea fans, take heed -- there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Called Sancha Bar, the fresh arrival is located at 2041 University Ave. in downtown Berkeley.
Choose your sweetness level for iced beverages like matcha green milk tea, rose milk tea, winter melon tea, mango honey green tea and grass jelly milk tea. Toppings on the menu include egg pudding, tapioca pearls, red beans and an assortment of jellies. And keep an eye out for Spam musubi snacks, Oreo milkshakes and berry smoothies.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, Sancha Bar seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
"I had the house special black tea yesterday and it was super good," Yelper Gia Khanh B. wrote. "They use fresh fruit for their drinks. I will definitely recommend to my friends."
Yelper Jeff P. added, "My favorite tea place in town. All the fruit teas are fresh and taste amazing. The best boba in the Bay Area."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Sancha Bar is open from noon-10 p.m. daily.
