FOOD & DRINK

Sando castles: SF's top 4 affordable lunch spots

Pomaikai sandwich at Lou's Cafe. | Photo: Joshua W./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you need more sandwiches in your life, but you're not made of money, keep reading.

For your consideration, we've crunched the numbers to find the best-value, top-rated handheld meals in San Francisco using Yelp data and our own secret, tangy sauce* to produce a ranked list.

1. Saigon Sandwich (Tenderloin)



Photo: John k./Yelp

Topping the list is Saigon Sandwich.

Located at 560 Larkin St. (between Eddy and Turk streets), this bastion of banh mi is the most popular low-cost sandwich spot in San Francisco, boasting 4.5 stars out of 2,998 Yelp reviews.

Cash-only, Saigon Sandwich's $4 menu include the cha lua (pork pate), thit cha (steamed pork and roast pork) and xui mai (pork meatball).

2. Lou's Cafe (Inner Richmond)



| Photo: Yelp User/Yelp

The Inner Richmond's Lou's Cafe, located at 5017 Geary Blvd. (between 14th and 15th avenues), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly spot serving coffee, sandwiches and salads 4.5 stars out of 1,381 reviews.

Yelpers praise the meat and cheese combinations served on fresh Dutch Crunch rolls, including the hot pastrami and chicken pesto. Lou's Cafe accepts credit cards and has TVs and free wifi.

3. Roli Roti Gourmet Rotisserie (Embarcadero)



| Photo: Yelp User/Yelp

Roli Roti Gourmet Rotisserie, serving sandwiches and specialty food at the foot of Market Street, is another inexpensive go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 1,363 Yelp reviews.

Reviewers call out the spot's rotisserie porchetta, a slow-roasted Italian-style pork sandwich with onion marmalade, served on deli rolls from Acme Bread Co.

Head over to the Ferry Building Marketplace (1 Ferry Building), or visit its food truck at one of its Bay Area locations.

4. Submarine Center (West Portal)



| Photo: Yelp User/Yelp

Finally, there's Submarine Center, a West Portal favorite with 4.5 stars out of 1,067 reviews. Stop by 820 Ulloa St. (between Claremont Boulevard and West Portal Avenue.) for sandwiches and pizza next time you're in the mood for cheap eats west of Twin Peaks.

Muni-adjacent, the neighborhood sandwich shop has limited seating, but is listed with most online delivery services. Subs come in three sizes, but a mini starts at $6.50.

* pickle relish, mustard and mayonnaise
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
We all scream for ice cream at Spark Social in San Francisco
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News