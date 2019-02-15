Satisfy your Indian food cravings with these 3 Sunnyvale newcomers

Chaats and Currys Express
311 N. Fair Oaks Ave., West Murphy
Photo: Kalvin s./Yelp
Chaats and Currys Express is a new family-run business specializing in Indian pizza.
The restaurant features an eclectic menu complete with Indian-style pizzas, along with an assortment of chaat street food-style snacks, wraps, burgers and subs, curries and more.
If you're going the pizza route, look for variations like the paneer masala with onions, tomatoes, jalapenos and mozzarella; coconut chicken and pineapple; or ground lamb pizza with mushrooms, onions and tomatoes.
For chaat, expect to see favorites like samosas aloo tiki and veggie spring rolls. And if you're looking for something a little different, there are burgers and subs, such as the butter chicken or the samosa burger served with grilled onions, diced tomatoes, lettuce and mint chutney. (Check out the full menu here.)
Chaats And Currys Express's current Yelp rating of five stars out of three reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Solman S., who reviewed Chaats And Currys Express on Feb. 3, wrote, "Nice little to-go place. Has about five tables and is more of an express pickup. But very, very clean setup. Had the Indian half chicken and half paneer. Very tasty sauce and lots of meat and paneer on it."
Yelper Amy S. wrote, "Brought my husband and daughter here today! Perfectly spiced aloo tiki chaat and samosa chaat. The staff were professional but also very friendly. Has a very warm atmosphere."
Johal Chaat and Curry
1265 Lawrence Station, Lakewood
Photo: Johal chaat and curry/Yelp
Johal Chaat and Curry is a food truck specializing in Indian cuisine.
The truck pops up at 295 Lawrence Expressway for lunch and at 1265 Lawrence Expressway for dinner.
Expect to see an assortment of chaat appetizers, like panipuri, crispy shells with a spiced potato filling; paneer pakora, fried chickpea bread filled with paneer cheese; and aloo tikki, fried potato patties topped with cholay (curried chickpeas), chutneys and onions.
Rounding the menu out are traditional drinks, like mango or sweet lassi and masala chai. (Check out the full lineup here.)
Johal Chaat and Curry's current Yelp rating of five stars out of four reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Malav P., who reviewed the newcomer on Feb. 3, wrote, "We tried amritsaria kulche cholay (flaky layered flat bread with spiced chickpeas), dahi chaat puri (mini puri shells) and aloo tikki chat. Everything had excellent taste; as good as it's expected in India. One hundred percent recommended."
Yelper Richa M. wrote, "We had amritsaria kulche cholay that was really very tasty. It reminded us of India. Cholay was very tasty with crispy kulche. Must try place."
Johal Chaat and Curry is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday and noon-9 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed on Monday.)
Radhe Chaat
934 E. El Camino Real, Raynor
Photo: Sara B./Yelp
Radhe Chaat is an all-vegetarian Indian spot.
It's the third outlet from the local vegetarian mini-chain, which specializes in Southern Indian cuisine from states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Various fried street snacks, like vada (savory doughnut-like fritters) and poori bread are available, as are thali platters featuring a variety of dishes, biryani rice and veggie plates, and more. Various sweet lassi are among the drinks. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Radhe Chaat's current rating of three stars out of 12 reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Sara B., who was one of the first users to visit Radhe Chaat on Jan. 4, wrote, "They had an abundance of staff taking care of our needs, free chai and allowed us to stay past their open time. I ordered the masala poori bhaji, and it came quickly and piping hot."
However, Sagar C. noted, "Had sev puri, nothing extraordinary. And muli paratha was bland, and the raita likely stale. I was a regular at its earlier location; the new place did not recreate the fan in me."
Radhe Chaat is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
---
