Satisfy your Japanese food cravings with these 3 San Jose newcomers

Obu Ramen House
1098 E. Brokaw Road, Suite 10, North Valley
Photo: Obu Ramen House/Yelp
The Obu Ramen House recently opened its doors in the Brokaw Plaza with a full bar and an outdoor patio.
It specializes in ramen, with options that include hot and spicy tonkotsu with pork broth, pork chashu, kikurage, green onions and a half marinated egg; Tokyo shoyu with chicken broth, chicken chashu, bamboo, a half marinated egg and crispy onion; and the creamy vegan with vegan broth, tofu, crispy onions, red chili oil, white and green onions, kikurage, black garlic oil, corn and sesame seeds.
Those 21 and over can wash down their meal with red or white wine, sake, beer or a cocktail. Other beverages include soda, tea and flavored drinks, like a mango island or a Shirley Temple.
Obu Ramen House's current Yelp rating of three stars out of 88 reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Phil T., who reviewed the restaurant on Aug. 21, wrote, "Ramen that's open late, which is a plus. The ramen was pretty good. I had the classic tonkotsu with thin noodles. Pork broth was excellent, but the spoon was shaped funny so it was hard to get the soup."
Yelper Jason G. wrote, "The good: the food. Aside from all else, my vegan bowl was quite good. Other than that, the service and ambiance was poor. I hope that these are growing pains for a new restaurant."
Obu Ramen House is open from 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. from Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
The Wrapped Fish
422 W. Capitol Expressway, Parkview
Photo: john d./Yelp
The Wrapped Fish is a Japanese and Hawaiian fusion spot that serves up sushi burritos.
On the menu, offerings include the Two Tuna Tango, stuffed with two types of tuna, ginger guacamole, lettuce, mango, tamago and fried onions; the Entire Ocean, filled with spicy tuna, hamachi, salmon, sweet corn, fried onions and creamy wasabi; and the Super Shrimp, packed with shrimp, ginger guacamole, green onions, miso sauce, mango and fried onions.
Yelpers are generally positive about The Wrapped Fish, which currently holds four stars out of 27 reviews on the site.
Rashni R., who reviewed the sushi burrito spot on Aug. 15, wrote, "First time having anything like this and loved it. Ordered online and the service was perfect. Clean new place too."
Vivian C. noted, "Service here is friendly and helpful. Parking is easy and prices are fair. The grated fresh garlic really made the burrito. I've been to a ton of poke and sushi places and never had that as an option. I also really like that they dressed all their veggies so you get an even bite of everything."
The Wrapped Fish is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. from Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.
Curry Life
4320 Moorpark Ave., West San Jose
Photo: GENE T./Yelp
Curry Life is a spot to score customizable Japanese curry dishes. The menu displayed on its website simply asks you to "choose your favorite flavor, level of spiciness, portion size, toppings and add-ons."
Choices include rice or udon; beef or vegetable curry; mild, medium or spicy; fried chicken cutlet, pickled daikon, kimchi and more. There are plenty of vegetarian options, and if you don't feel like customizing, order prefixed curry items right off the menu, like cream curry with udon, or fried shrimp curry with rice.
Curry Life has a current rating of 3.5 stars out of 75 reviews on Yelp.
Helen N. noted, "It's a small restaurant for maybe less than 20 people, but the place is clean and has a really cute set-up. They mainly serve curry, that's it! They have two different curry sauce options (beef or vegetable), then choose rice or udon, then select your add-ons."
Yelper Matsumura M. wrote, "It came out really fast, and we fortunately found a seat even though there were not many seats. The curry was really good and it's real Japanese curry."
Curry Life is open from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5:30-9:30 p.m. on weekdays and 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekends.