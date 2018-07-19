Say cheese: Firenza Pizza opens in Westfield Oakridge

Pizza fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town serving hot pies, wings, and more. The newcomer, Firenza Pizza, is located inside the food court at Westfield Oakridge.
There are 10 pizzas available, ranging from chipotle chicken and veggie to the Firenza, barbecue chicken bacon ranch and more. Alternatively, customers can create a personalized pizza with their choice of dough, sauce, cheese, meats, veggies and finishes, such as cilantro, fresh basil sauce, pico de gallo and mixed greens.
You'll also find salads, chicken wings, sides and desserts on the menu, including cinnamon breadsticks, cookies and Nutella breadsticks. (Explore the full menu here.)
Firenza Pizza has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.
Angela C., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 17, wrote, "First time time here and totally loved my experience. Despite it's food court location, the food is excellent. Ordered half cheese-half pepperoni, Buffalo pizza, and Buffalo wings."
"The staff was friendly and helpful and the pizza is customizable with fresh toppings to choose from," added Doris B. "Way better than the pizza place that was in that location before. Thank You!"
And Brad S. wrote, "Freshly rolled pizza dough topped with yummy, fresh to order ingredients. Wash down with icy cold sodas, lemonade or beer. Clean and upbeat dining environment- serviced by friendly and helpful employees."
Firenza Pizza is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Sunday.
