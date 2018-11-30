FOOD & DRINK

Score a pie and catch a game at Burlingame's new Centro Pizza

Pizza fans, take heed: there's a new Neapolitan-style spot in Burlingame that boasts a certified pizzaiolo straight from Naples itself. Centro Pizza, located at 1326 Broadway, is the project of John Scarcella, Elio D'Urzo and Cameron Scarcella of Sapore Italiano.

On offer are personal pizzas like the classic margherita, meatball pie or salsiccia with red onion, red bell pepper and olive. All are quickly baked in a wood-fired oven for a light and chewy Neapolitan-style crust. Diners will also find salads, bruschetta and more.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has been warmly received by patrons.

"Best pizza I've had -- reminds me of Tony's in SF," enthused Yelper Craig D., who also praised the spot's flat-screen TVs for watching sports. "We had the meatball and the margarita. They were both incredible!"

"The pizza is so fresh," Gabi H. added. "This place is still fairly new but all the workers are very friendly!"

Centro Pizza is now open at 1326 Broadway., so head on over to check it out.
