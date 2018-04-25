FOOD & DRINK

Score bubble tea and crispy desserts at Stonestown's Eggxotic

Yelp user photo

By Hoodline
Craving bubble tea and Taiwanese desserts? You're in luck: Eggxotic has opened in Stonestown Galleria.

Eggxotic features both sweet and savory egg puffs in flavors like cinnamon raisin, garlic crab and chocolate banana. The crispy, spherical puffs are shaped like Danish ebelskivers, but are connected like a waffle. Drinks include both smoothies and bubble tea options.

With a 4.5-star rating out of seven Yelp reviews, Eggxotic has been warmly received by patrons.

"This place has drinks, and egg puffs or eggettes, whichever you like to call it," said Yelper Belinda C. "An egg puff or eggette is like a waffle. But for this location, they have stuff inside the egg, which is pretty common in Asia."

Stacey L., who reviewed Eggxotic on April 21, said and her companions "the Oreo star, taro, seaweed and garlic crab. They all taste great!"

Eggxotic is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
SF Eats: 'Boba Butt' nears in Chinatown, CoCo Fresh heads to the Wharf, Bluestem's new happy hour
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News