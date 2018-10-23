Craving bubble tea? You're in luck: a new branch of local chain Tpumps has opened its doors at 7290 Bollinger Road in West San Jose. The new location joins a handful of others in the Peninsula and one in Cupertino.
The cafe's signature beverages come in highly customizable form: the menu offers diners a choice of teas (green, black or noncaffeinated), three flavored pumps per drink (from a long list including passion fruit, lavender and pumpkin spice) and toppings like plain boba, taro and flavored "popping" boba.
Customers can get their tea hot, iced, with any sweetness level, with milk or without, or as a smoothie or slushie. The joint is beverage-only, but customers on the go can grab a premade drink from a cooler.
The new tea shop has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.
"Tpumps makes the greatest bubble tea with the most tasty boba I've ever had in my life," claimed Davis F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on October 15. "This location is way nicer than the other Cupertino location, and open later too."
Yelper Oje T. added, "The tea was made exactly to my specifications and tasted great! I look forward to trying other combinations. The customer service was also a plus. We were greeted with a smile and they were very friendly and accommodating."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Tpumps is open from 11 a.m.-9:45 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10:45 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Score bubble tea and more at West San Jose's new Tpumps
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News