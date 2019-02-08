Score coffee, tea and more at Nob Hill's new 'The Coffee Movement'

Craving coffee? You're in luck: a new cafe focused on high-quality java has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Nob Hill, called The Coffee Movement, is located at 1030 Washington St.
The Coffee Movement comes from Bryan Overstreet, who got his start working in a small cafe in Sydney, Australia, according to the business' website. The shop aims to bring a bit of Australian coffee culture to San Francisco, and bills itself as a movement "looking to transform the way coffee is served."
On the menu, expect to see beans from a variety of roasters, including San Francisco's Saint Frank, Vancouver, B.C.'s 49th Parallel and Grand Rapids, Michigan's Madcap. There are several signature drinks on offer, too, such as an Australian cocoa cappuccino dusted with dark chocolate and a vanilla spice latte with house-made syrup.
For those who'd rather a cup of tea, a variety of blends from local purveyor Song Tea is on offer.
The Coffee Movement also offers bi-weekly coffee subscriptions and a mobile espresso bar for offices and private events.
The Coffee Movement has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.
Kade M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 2, wrote, "The owners and operators are masters of their craft. Introduced me to coffee prepared at a level of perfection I didn't know existed. Located only steps away from the cable car exit in Chinatown."
Yelper Richie G. added, "Best coffee in the city by one of the top baristas in the world. Reef, one of the two owners of this place, was crowned the top barista in the U.S. and second in the world competition."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. The Coffee Movement is open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.
