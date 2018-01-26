FOOD & DRINK

Score Poke And More At Mission's New 'VBOWLS'

A new poke spot has opened near San Francisco General Hospital; located at 1200 Vermont St. (between 24th St. & 23rd St.), the new arrival is called VBOWLS.

Located in the former Uni's Deli space, which closed late last year, VBOWLS features a build-your-own bowl concept.

Customers start by choosing a base such as white rice, brown rice, or organic mixed greens, then add a protein like tuna, salmon, unagi, or tofu. Sauces include spicy mayo, kimchi, or miso, and bowls are topped off with items like cucumber, avocado, seaweed salad or ginger.

Signature bowls are also on offer like the "Salmon VBowl" with spicy crab, sweet corn, seaweed salad and wasabi, and the "Green VBowl" with tofu, edamame, white onions, avocado and miso.

With a four-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, VBOWLS has gotten a good response.

Yelper Judd L. described the restaurant as "straightforward, order your food, pay up and bounce."

Thomas R. added: "New poke bowl spot in the former Uni's Deli location, right across from SF General. They've got the typical "build it yourself" bowl options, and or you can go for one of their specialty bowl combos."

VBOWLS is open Monday-Saturday from 11am-7pm, and Sunday from 11am-6pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
SF Eats: 'Boba Butt' nears in Chinatown, CoCo Fresh heads to the Wharf, Bluestem's new happy hour
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News