Seafood-focused Ayala to open at Union Square's Hotel G

Los Angeles-based Cast Iron Partners, LLC is poised to launch Ayala, a new seafood-focused eatery, at Union Square's Hotel G next month, according to a representative.The restaurant group comes from 30-year industry veteran Carl Schuster, who's also the co-founder and CEO of Wolfgang Puck Catering.Bill Montagne, who won the Jean Banchet Award for Best Chef de Cuisine for his work at Chicago's Nico Osteria, will be Ayala's chef-partner, while Melissa Perfit (Hard Water, Bar Tartine) will serve as its executive chef.Ayala will take over the space at the Hotel G formerly occupied by 398 Brasserie , which closed in 2017. It joins existing upstairs bar Benjamin Cooper Ayala's seafood-focused menu is "flexible and designed to be shared," said a representative for the restaurant.A raw bar will feature a rotating selection of fresh seafood offerings, such as oysters, Dungeness crab prepared three-ways, Santa Barbara purple uni and red abalone.Also on offer are locally-inspired crudos, like kombu-cured halibut; pastas like a toasted nori chitarra with uni; and entrees like whole-roasted hiramasa, cioppino verde, or a bone-in pork shank with charred corn polenta, pomegranate and escarole.Bar director Julian Cox will offer a cocktail menu with a nautical theme, using ingredients like navy-strength gins and rums, East India Sherry, port and Madeira. An assortment of wines curated by Nick Tilly and Essam Kardosh will also be joining the lineup.The 1,400-square-foot space will feature seating for 120 guests, with an oysterette facing Geary Street, a cocktail bar and a full dining room. The raw bar features a marble-clad oyster station with three different dining options: a VIP table for seven, a semi-private dining area along a 14-seat shared banquet table, and a lean bar with full views of the kitchen.Ayala is aiming for a November debut, with dinner to be served nightly.