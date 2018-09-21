Seafood lovers, take note: Bag O' Crab is open in downtown Berkeley

A new spot to score fresh seafood has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Bag O' Crab, the new addition is located at 2124 Center St. in downtown Berkeley.
If you're interested in diving into the seafood, Bag O' Crab offers all the classics: snow crab legs, king crab legs, crawfish, black whole mussels, lobster, shrimp and more. Fans of fried food can expect options like fried fish, fried oysters, fried shrimp, fried scallops and fried soft-shell crab.
Grilled beef short ribs, Cajun fish with mango salsa and lamb chops are also available. Round out your meal with garlic bread, corn on the cob, potatoes, onion rings and sweet potato fries. (Find the full menu here.)
Bag O' Crab has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of 21 reviews on Yelp.
Jon M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 16, wrote, "Bigger portions than other places. There are garlic fries, nice and quick staff, bibs and gloves, cheaper market price than other places. And the music was pretty good."
And Dorothy L. wrote, "Honestly, I'm addicted. The portions are pretty small but the sauce is amazing."
Head on over to check it out: Bag O' Crab is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. daily.
