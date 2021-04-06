Food & Drink

See's Candies, Peet's Coffee team up to create Chocolate Coffee Beans

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- See's Candies has joined forces with Peet's Coffee to create chocolate-covered coffee beans.

Peet's Coffee sources the coffee beans from Brazil. After the beans are roasted, they're coated in See's signature dark chocolate.

"Coffee and chocolate are one of the greatest duos of all time, and they share many parallels in source and production," said Emily Bollinger, Green Coffee Manager of Peet's Coffee.

The Chocolate Coffee Beans available in See's stores or on the See's Candies website for $5.

See's Candies is releasing a new treat each month to celebrate its Centennial year.

Peet's Coffee is based in Berkeley, and See's Candies is headquartered in South San Francisco.
