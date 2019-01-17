Self-serve beer bar Thirsty Bay Tap 'N Pour now open in Dublin

A new beer bar has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The newcomer, called Thirsty Bay Tap 'N Pour, is located at 5286 Iron Horse Parkway, Suite B.
This spot offers 39 taps with brews to suit any beer lover, from IPAs to pilsners and porters to wheat brews. Ciders and wines are also offered. The grub includes chicken wings, fries, onion rings and a meat-and-cheese board.
With a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has already made a good impression.
J P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan.11, wrote, "Grand opening today. Awesome concept. Great beers. Haven't tried food. Owner is super guy, sincerely interested in providing a great experience. I will be a regular."
Yelper Swati D. added, "Super-cool hangout with proximity to the BART. What more do you need? Food and beer on tap!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Thirsty Bay, Tap 'N Pour is open from 3 p.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon-9 p.m. on Sunday.
