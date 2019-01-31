SF Eats: A new Guatemalan bakery debuts, a breakfast cafe targets Fillmore & Geary, and more

Openings
Mission
Eterna Primavera Bakery (2951 24th St.)
Veteran Hoodline tipster Al M. reports from the Mission that a new Guatemalan bakery, Eterna Primavera Bakery, has softly opened in the former Dominguez Mexican Bakery space on 24th Street between Alabama and Harrison.
"They're still in soft-opening mode and no menu or prices are listed just yet," said Al. For now, proprietor Manny is "only making six trays of baked goods a day until he's settled in."
The new spot opens at 6 a.m. daily, and closes when product runs out. In February, expect to see cakes joining the lineup as well.
Tenderloin
Mom Bamh Mi (411 Ellis St.)
Next, Mom Bamh Mi, a new Vietnamese eatery specializing in banh mi sandwiches, has opened in the former Can Tho space in the Tenderloin.
The busy Al M. stopped by for a bite this week and said the restaurant features six versions of the popular Vietnamese staple, "with pork belly being their specialty," for $4 each.
He added that the owner's sister has a shop in Oakland as well, but declined to state which one.
Mom Banh Mi is open weekdays from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. It's closed on Sundays.
Lower Pac Heights
Apizza (2043 Fillmore St.)
Next, our man about town spotted a new pizza joint, to be called Apizza, taking over the former La Boulange de Fillmore storefront on Fillmore between California and Pine.
While Al wasn't able to obtain any menu details, "apizza" is typically the moniker given to New Haven-style pizzas, which have thin, crisp crusts with lots of charring.
There's not much more information on Apizza as of yet. Public records reveal that a Department of Building Inspection permit has been issued for "restaurant tenant improvement," including "light cosmetic and finish changes," but no changes to the kitchen.
So far, it doesn't appear the new business has applied for a license to serve alcohol.
As always, our informant Al M. plans to keep an eye on the space and report back with updates as warranted.
Update
Fillmore
Hollywood Cafe on Fillmore (1545 Fillmore St.)
Finally, several readers have written in to ask for updates on the latest addition to Fillmore Street: Hollywood Cafe, where we first spotted movement last April. A spinoff of a popular Fisherman's Wharf eatery, it's taking over the space formerly occupied by Won Mi Korean BBQ, which closed in 2017.
Al M. stopped by this week to check on its progress, and took a tour of the under-construction space.
"They don't have an opening date set yet, because there's still plenty of work to be completed on the upper floor," said Al. "The bottom floor appears to be almost complete; they just need to add furniture."
Interior of the first floor.
The menu will be similar to Hollywood's Fisherman's Wharf location, with breakfast dishes like the "Green Mile" (toasted French bread topped with Swiss cheese, sauteed kale, scrambled eggs and avocado) and "The Silence of the Lambs" (an omelet with salisbury steak, mushrooms and caramelized onions served over stir-fried rice and topped with a beef-based brown sauce).
For lunch and dinner, expect to see Asian-fusion fare like a kimchi fried rice burrito with arugula, cabbage and scrambled eggs. There's also the "Holly Bibimbap," with beef bulgogi, assorted veggies and a poached egg. You can check out the full menu here.
Thanks to Al M. for the tips! If you've seen something new in the neighborhood, text your tips and photos to (415) 200-3233, or email tips@hoodline.com. If we use your info in a story, we'll give you credit.