SF Eats: Amorino Gelato coming to SF, FiDi's Homage to expand, Mr. East Kitchen's grand opening

Union Square
Amorino Gelato (338 Grant Ave.)
On the border of Union Square and Chinatown, Al M. spotted what will be the first San Francisco location for international gelateria chain Amorino.
Founded in Paris in 2002 by childhood friends Cristiano Sereni and Paolo Benassi, the sweet shop is known for its flower-like scoops. It's expanded across the globe, with more than 200 locations throughout France, Germany, Italy, England, Mexico, South Korea, the U.S. and more.
Its only California outposts are currently located in Beverly Hills and at the outlets in Livermore.
Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline
Visitors can expect to see a wide variety of traditional gelato flavors coupled with some more unique twists. Options include Madagascar vanilla bean and bourbon, blueberry cheesecake, and organic honey and lavender. Cones can be topped with a macaron in the center.
While a sign posted to Amorino's window indicates it's coming soon, Al said there's still no official word on an opening date. As always, he promises to keep an eye on the space and report back with updates.
FiDi
Homage (214 California St.)
Veteran Hoodline tipster Al M. reports that FiDi eatery Homage is plotting an expansion into a California Street space that in recent years has housed a bank, a deli and a cannabis delivery business.
According to Eater SF, Homage chef-owner David Kurtz is working on a breakfast and lunch cafe and bottle shop, which will serve as a smaller, more takeout-oriented companion to his flagship restaurant at 88 Hardie Place (at Kearny St.)
Summer bean flatbread with roasted eggplant and yogurt sauce. | Photo: Homage/Yelp
On the menu, expect to see an array of soups, salads and sandwiches that will rotate with the seasons, geared toward the FiDi lunch crowd. Also on offer will be house-baked breads; coffee drinks from roasters Verve and Red Bay; and beer, sake and wine.
The new spot won't offer dinner, but will still serve libations from 6-9 p.m., with the option to take a bottle home, should you be so inclined.
If all goes according to plan, the Homage cafe expects to open early next year.
SoMa
Mr. East Kitchen (276 5th St.)
On Monday, fast-casual Vietnamese-inspired eatery Mr. East Kitchen celebrated its grand opening.
Though the restaurant has been in soft-opening mode since August, it's now officially up and running, serving American-style breakfast fare with Vietnamese influences, along with what the restaurant is billing as "simplified Vietnamese dishes." There's a selection of salads and boba drinks on offer, too.
Garlic rice and banh mi with pork. | Photo: NoNg G./Yelp
For breakfast, look for dishes like avocado toast and eggs, and for lunch, expect to see pho noodle soups, curry, rice bowls and banh mi sandwiches. There are vegetarian and vegan options on offer as well. (You can check out the full menu here.)
---
