SF Eats: Bake Cheese Tart opens, Frena Bakery expanding, more

Openings
Mid-Market
Bake Cheese Tart (865 Market St.)
As we reported back in January, a new Japanese sweet shop, called Bake Cheese Tart is heading to the Westfield Centre replacing what was once a Peet's Coffee in the downstairs food court.
Veteran Hoodline tipster Al M. reported over the weekend that the new spot was open with a "line so long it snaked all the way around into the Powell Street BART Station."
Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline
This is the first American location for the Hokkaido-based business, which specializes in cream cheese mousse-filled tarts in a twice-baked crust. There are other locations throughout Japan and Asia as well.
While Al was on the go and couldn't wait in line, he messaged us to let us know a co-worker picked up a dozen of the treats and left them at the office for him to try once he got back.
Future site of Frena. | Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline
Outer Richmond
Frena (5549 Geary Blvd.)
Al M. also reported that SoMa's Frena Bakery and cafe is expanding to the Outer Richmond with its second location. The kosher bakery -- which specializes in sweet and savory pastries, breads, cakes, salads and more -- will take over the former Emma's Coffee House, which closed in 2016.
The new location is "still in its early stages," said Al. "As of now, nothing has been done inside," and the only indication of its impending debut is a notice posted to the exterior.
We reached out to the 132 6th St. (at Minna) location to learn more, and an employee named Ben confirmed the addition, but wasn't able to speak further regarding the details.
Updates
Cento Osteria. | Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline
SoMa/South Beach
Cento Osteria (100 Brannan St.)
As we reported last month, new Italian eatery Cento Osteria was finishing the final touches in the former Caputo space before its expected May debut.
Al popped by to check out its progress and was told the owners were aiming to open this Wednesday.
The new restaurant comes from veteran chef Donato Scotti of Redwood City's Donato Enoteca and CRU, as well as Donato & Co. in Berkeley, and will specialize in pizza, pasta, mains and sides, according to the Chronicle.
Additionally, Scotti has teamed up with chef Gianluca Guglielmi to craft each dish so that it will be "associated with an Italian city or province." For drinks, look for an assortment of Italian wines by the glass and a selection of signature cocktails.
Chotto. | Photo: James F./Yelp
Marina/Cow Hollow
Chotto (3317 Steiner St.)
Lastly, tipster Eric K. reports that Japanese eatery Chotto in the Marina/Cow Hollow is temporarily closing as the building undergoes seismic retrofitting.
Someone at the restaurant told him the closure would be "for three to six months, but probably closer to six."
While there's no indication of the temporary closure on its website or Yelp page, a message posted to Facebook on April 30 stated it was "our last night open before seismic work begins on our building."
