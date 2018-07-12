SF Eats: Baskin-Robbins leaves SF, InfiniTea's future uncertain, Lavash rebuilds

Closures
FiDi
Baskin-Robbins (570 Battery St.)
San Francisco's last Baskin-Robbins ice cream shop has permanently ceased operations, SF Gate reports. Another location at 2250 Irving St. in the Outer Sunset closed in 2012.
It's not clear why the chain -- known for its 31 flavors and ice cream cakes -- decided to throw in the towel, but it appears that the creamery was still serving guests up until the end of last month, according to Yelp reviews.
A location search on the company's website reveals that the San Francisco location has already been scrubbed. If you've got a hankering, its nearest locations are still open at 1199 40th St. in Emeryville and at 310 Westlake Center in Daly City.
Photo: Pearl V./Yelp
Inner Richmond
InfiniTea (5351 Geary Blvd.)
Hoodline tipster Diana C. wrote in to let us know of InfiniTea's sudden closure on Geary Boulevard between 17th and 18th avenues.
"Their shop is locked and all papered over," Diana said. "They had the best warm honey boba and real fruit drinks; hope they are opening back up somewhere else."
There's no word as to why the boba tea spot closed its doors as nothing has been posted to the business' Facebook page and its website is listed as its Yelp page.
However, a search of public records revealed that InfiniTea may be simply undergoing renovations. Department of Building Inspection documents state that the address is in the process of making its bathroom ADA-compliant, relocating counters and installing sandwich displays.
Update
Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline
Inner Sunset
Lavash Restaurant (511 Irving St.)
Veteran Hoodline tipster Al M. reports that a building permit has been posted oustide Lavash after a fire forced its closure this past January.
As we previously reported, the restaurant's owners had posted a note thanking customers for their past support, but it wasn't clear if Lavash would reopen.
There was also word that an Asian eatery might take over the space, but those details were never confirmed. Additionally, Lavash indicated via its Yelp page that the spot would reopen on March 7. That date has since changed several times; now the page states the restaurant will reopen August 13.
According to public records, work to repair framing, drywall, and minor electrical and plumbing corrections have been ordered by the Department of Building Inspection, citing a complaint filed by the Department in 2004 for "interior altering without a permit." Additionally, workers will remove fixed seating and restaurant floor coverings.
Thanks as always to Diana C. and the ubiquitous Al M.!
