SF Eats: Bi-Rite Cafe comes to Civic Center, Out The Dough heads to FiDi, more

Opening
Civic Center
Bi-Rite Cafe (Grover and Larkin streets)
Civic Center is getting a new cafe this month with the addition of a San Francisco institution. Bi-Rite Cafe, adjacent to the Helen Diller Civic Center Playgrounds, hosts a grand opening celebration from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, October 23. The party will feature samples from the cafe, free Zumba classes and the Bubble Guy.
Bi-Rite cafe Civic Center. | Photo: Civic Center Commons
According to SF Rec & Park, the cafe "was born from the community's request for more fresh food options for families" in the neighborhood.
Funding for the cafe came from a $2 million Mercer Fund grant made in honor of Helen Diller, whose foundation also awarded a $10 million donation to fund the construction of the new playgrounds.
The cafe addition is a collaboration between Rec & Park, the Trust for Public Land and the Civic Center Community Benefit District.
FiDi
Out The Dough (28 Trinity Place)
Next we have Out the Dough, a new dessert spot that's heading to the former Living Greens space in the Financial District.
Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline
This will be the second location for the cookie dough-inspired outlet, which has another location in Concord. Al M. talked to a spokesperson on site who said that the sweet shop is aiming to open in the coming weeks.
Once it's open, look for more than a dozen cookie dough flavors served by the scoop, like cookies and cream, sugar and sprinkles, and peanut butter and marshmallow fluff. There's dairy-free and vegan options available, too. Check out the full menu here.
Update
Fisherman's Wharf/Russian Hill
Pico Latin Street Food (900 North Point St.)
"Pico is done with its training and is now open," said our informant, Al M.
Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline
As we've previously reported, the new restaurant took over the space formerly occupied by Lori's Diner at Ghirardelli Square.
On the menu, expect to see a selection of tortas, tacos, pupusas, salads, sides, and more. Al sampled the pulled pork tacos with "freshly made warm tortillas and a generous amount of pork," he said. You can check out the full menu here.
Closure
Fisherman's Wharf
Auntie Anne's Pretzels (333 Jefferson St.)
Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline
Also at the Wharf, Al spotted the closure of national pretzel chain Auntie Anne's. Everything inside has been cleared out and there's a note posted to the window thanking its customers for a "wonderful five years" at the location.
So far, there's no word as to which business might take over, but Al speculates that with changing tastes and a preference for independent businesses, national chains may not be ideal at the Wharf any longer.
