SF Eats: 'Boba Butt' nears in Chinatown, CoCo Fresh heads to the Wharf, Bluestem's new happy hour

Fisherman's Wharf
CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice (2699 Taylor St.)
Veteran Hoodline tipster Al M. reports that Taiwanese chain CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice is gearing up for its impending debut at the Wharf. "This week has been staff training week," he said.
As we reported last month, this will be the first San Francisco location for CoCo Fresh, which was founded in Taipei, Taiwan in 1997. CoCo Fresh now has more than 3,000 locations worldwide, with U.S. outposts in Southern California, New York and New Jersey.
Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline
When our informant Al first spotted signage for CoCo Fresh in early July, interior renovation work hadn't yet commenced.
"I'm surprised myself to see them progress along so quickly," he said. "They look about ready to open and drinks are priced at $3.75-6.75, quite reasonable for a touristy area."
Once open, expect to find offerings like chocolate milk tea, fresh kiwi iced tea, and black tea lattes with boba. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Chinatown
Boba Butt (714 Kearny St.)
Also on the bubble tea front, it appears that things are moving along as planned with Boba Butt, a new Chinatown boba joint from the folks behind neighboring Chinese staple The Garden Restaurant.
Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline
As we've reported, The Garden closed in January for renovations and reopened with a sleek new design, plus space for an adjacent tea shop. Originally, the owners were negotiating a lease with boba chain T4 Boba, but the deal never came to fruition.
With the space already built out, the owner "asked his kids to name the tea shop," he told tipster Al at the time. "So, the kids named it Boba Butt!"
Al stopped by yesterday to take a peek at the recently installed Boba Butt signage. "Can you believe they're going forward with the name as planned?" he noted.
Al said that Boba Butt's owners expect to open its doors by the end of the month. "I'm planning on tasting at least five drinks," he added.
SoMa
Bluestem Brasserie (One Yerba Buena Lane)
Bluestem Brasserie has launched a new daily happy hour, as well as an entirely new summer cocktail menu, a representative for the eatery told Hoodline.
Cocktails at Bluestem. | Photo: Peter L./Yelp
The New American restaurant, run by husband-and-wife team Adam and Stacy Jed, will be offering the new happy hour from 4-6:30 p.m. daily in its lounge, bar and rooftop terrace.
For libations, look for rotating flavors of "froze;" well drinks; an assortment of beers; and red, white and sparkling wines. All beverages are $6 or less aside from a "Bluestem Smash" cocktail, which runs $9. There's also a special of six raw oysters and a bottle of One Hope wine for $25.
Additionally, expect to see light bites like a crispy chicken slider and a grilled cheese with honey. (You can check out the full happy hour menu here.)
Bluestem's summer cocktail menu is reportedly inspired by classic literature, according to the representative. Look for Hemingway-themed drinks like "Cabana Skiff," inspired by The Old Man and the Sea and the "Modern Decadence," inspired by A Farewell to Arms.
Mid-Market
Subway (940 Market St.)
Photo: Google
Finally, Al M. said that the Subway on Market Street at Mason has permanently closed its doors.
"A notice posted to the window tells people to visit the nearest Subway location on Mason and Ellis streets instead," said Al.