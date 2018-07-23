SF Eats: Dino Santino's Pizza renovating, North Beach rumblings, more

Updates
North Beach
Former Caesar's Italian Restaurant space (2299 Powell St.)
Veteran Hoodline tipster Al M. reports from North Beach that while there hasn't been much movement at Caesar's, which permanently closed in 2012, he recently noticed fresh plywood covering the doors and windows.
It's not clear if the shuttered building is just getting a refresh or if something else is in the works.
According to public records, the Department of Building Inspection approved a permit application to demolish the two-story building in September 2016, however, work appears to have stalled on that front. There are no other pending permit applications connected to the address at the time of this writing.
Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline
Pacific Heights
Dino Santino's Pizza & Dinning (2101 Fillmore St.)
In Pacific Heights, Al said Dino Santino's Pizza & Dinning has temporarily closed. Its Yelp page confirms the closure and indicates that the restaurant will reopen on July 30.
Al reported that the interior has been completely gutted and it appears that the restaurant will reopen sometime in late August as Santino's Vino, according to signs posted to the business.
Public records reveal that a permit has been filed with DBI to remove and replace the bar, install new tile flooring, remove and replace the kitchen and kitchen equipment, and paint the interior and exterior of the building.
SF Hole in the Wall Pizza. | Photo: Simon K./Yelp
Outer Sunset
Hole in the Wall Pizza (1825 Irving St.)
A newsletter from the Outer Sunset Merchants association states that a new SFHole in the Wall Pizza location is nearing its debut.
As we reported in April, Irving Pizza owner Awadalla Awadalla closed Irving Pizza shop at the location and took over the space next door at 1827 Irving St. so that he can expand.
"The plan is to open both places for extra space and to bring my concept from the Marina to the Sunset," Awadala previously told Hoodline.
According to Outer Sunset Merchants, the pizza impresario is hosting a neighborhood preview, but the restaurant will make its official debut on July 30.
Awadalla has hired chef Sahar Murad to expand the menu and will be offering made-from-scratch pies, along with other dishes, he said.
When the new spot is open, expect to see pizza offerings like artichoke with ranch sauce, spinach and bacon; the San Francisco with pepperoni, ham, olives, feta and ground beef; and chicken pesto. (You can check out the Marina location's menu to get an idea of what's in store.)
Thanks as always to the omnipresent Al M. for the tips!
If you've seen something new in the neighborhood, text tips and photos to 415-200-3233, or email tips@hoodline.com. If we use your info in a story, we'll give you credit.