SF Eats: FiDi Taco Bell and Westfield Thai spot shutter, Candytopia on its way, more

Closures
FiDi
Taco Bell (7 Drumm St.)
Veteran Hoodline tipster Al reports from the FiDi that the Taco Bell adjacent to the Hyatt Regency hotel has permanently closed its doors.
According to public records, the fast-food chain first opened at the location in 1998. But over the years, the restaurant became known for its pricy combo meals, averaging more than three times that of other Taco Bell shops.
"Why is their mega box deal advertised all over television for $5 - and it's $15 here?!" wrote one Yelp reviewer earlier this year.
Al added that a new dessert spot with grab-and-go meals may be in the works for the now vacant space, however, a search of public records revealed no new applications connected to that address.
He plans to keep an eye on the space and report back if there's any movement.
Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline
Mid-Market
Coriander Gourmet Thai (845 Market St. - Westfield Centre)
More changes are afoot at the Westfield Centre food court, reports our informant, Al. "Coriander Gourmet Thai has closed up," he said. "There's no word of who's taking over yet."
Al noted that there have been several moves at the mall food court in recent months. "Bristol Farms was the first to close there," he said. However, one newcomer to the mall, Japan-based Bake Cheese Tart, appears to be so popular that it sells out of product by early afternoon, according to one Yelp reviewer.
Opening
Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline
Union Square
Candytopia (767 Market St.)
Last, Al spotted some movement at a forthcoming candy-themed museum. Billed as an "interactive candy wonderland," it's slated for a spot next to the Four Seasons and directly across the street from the Museum of Ice Cream.
"What if an eccentric chocolatier and a daredevil pop star had a whirlwind romance, got married while skydiving, and had a glamorous, glittering love child who grew up to rule a small nation?" reads a message on the museum's website. "Welcome to Candytopia, where colossal candyfloss constructions meld with a tantalizing taffy twistedness!"
Photo: Albertino M./Hoodline Tipline
Al spoke to two employees on site getting ready for the debut, but wasn't able to confirm an opening date. The new spot is currently hiring as well, he said.
Candytopia is currently opening a companion museum in New York City.
Updates
Photo: One Market Restaurant/Yelp
FiDi
One Market Restaurant (1 Market St.)
Lastly, each month, One Market Restaurant (at Steuart St.) features a new three-course Downtown Social Menu from chef and partner Mark Dommen. The special menu is served on Friday and Saturday evenings in addition to its regular offerings.
For August, the restaurant is serving an all-vegetarian menu featuring dishes like an heirloom tomato salad, nectarine carpaccio, and roasted artichoke with fresh corn polenta. (You can check out the full menu here.)
---
